21% increase in demand for COPE Galway’s domestic abuse service

Share story:

There has been a 21% increase in the number of women and children seeking support through COPE Galway’s domestic abuse service

843 women and 226 children were supported through this arm of the service according to the newly published Annual Report for 2022

Our reporter Leah Hogarty attended today’s Zoom launch and shares some of the report’s key findings: