Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A further 2,074 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ireland today.

It’s the first time there have been more than 2,000 cases in a day since January.

The latest figures show there are 229 patients with COVID-19 being treated in Irish hospitals.

That’s an increase of eight patients compared to the 221 cases reported yesterday.

There are 43 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, with no increase in the number over the past 24 hours.