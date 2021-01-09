207 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 4,842 nationwide and 9 further deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,336 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 8th January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 140,727* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 2,304 are men / 2,528 are women
  • 61% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 38 years old
  • 1,049 in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the reclassification of 1 probable case to confirmed. The figure 140,727 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 08Jan2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Dec2020 to 08Jan2021)New Cases during last 14 days (26Dec2020 to 08Jan2021)
Ireland4,8421162.255,344
Monaghan            1352296.9           1,410
Louth            2472008.8           2,589
Limerick            1981660.9           3,237
Waterford            5141386.7           1,611
Cavan               931378.4           1,050
Dublin         1,0491340.7         18,064
Donegal            1491308.5           2,083
Cork            5301206           6,547
Clare            1101198.5           1,424
Wexford            4051191.5           1,784
Mayo            1971111.1           1,450
Carlow            1221108.3               631
Sligo               441084.9               711
Meath            1771033.6           2,016
Kilkenny            2351013.8           1,006
Kerry               75949.2           1,402
Kildare               71875.0           1,947
Offaly                 6819.6               639
Longford                 9797.6               326
Laois                 6722.6               612
Roscommon               85708.0               457
Galway            207688.6           1,777
Leitrim               10652.2               209
Westmeath               11639.9               568
Tipperary            118638.7           1,019
Wicklow               39544.1               775

NOTE: 

7-day incidence 919.8

5-day moving average 6,547

