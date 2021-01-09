207 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 4,842 nationwide and 9 further deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,336 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 8th January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 140,727* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 2,304 are men / 2,528 are women
- 61% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 38 years old
- 1,049 in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.
As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the reclassification of 1 probable case to confirmed. The figure 140,727 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 08Jan2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Dec2020 to 08Jan2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (26Dec2020 to 08Jan2021)
|Ireland
|4,842
|1162.2
|55,344
|Monaghan
|135
|2296.9
|1,410
|Louth
|247
|2008.8
|2,589
|Limerick
|198
|1660.9
|3,237
|Waterford
|514
|1386.7
|1,611
|Cavan
|93
|1378.4
|1,050
|Dublin
|1,049
|1340.7
|18,064
|Donegal
|149
|1308.5
|2,083
|Cork
|530
|1206
|6,547
|Clare
|110
|1198.5
|1,424
|Wexford
|405
|1191.5
|1,784
|Mayo
|197
|1111.1
|1,450
|Carlow
|122
|1108.3
|631
|Sligo
|44
|1084.9
|711
|Meath
|177
|1033.6
|2,016
|Kilkenny
|235
|1013.8
|1,006
|Kerry
|75
|949.2
|1,402
|Kildare
|71
|875.0
|1,947
|Offaly
|6
|819.6
|639
|Longford
|9
|797.6
|326
|Laois
|6
|722.6
|612
|Roscommon
|85
|708.0
|457
|Galway
|207
|688.6
|1,777
|Leitrim
|10
|652.2
|209
|Westmeath
|11
|639.9
|568
|Tipperary
|118
|638.7
|1,019
|Wicklow
|39
|544.1
|775
NOTE:
7-day incidence 919.8
5-day moving average 6,547