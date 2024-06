2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Two – Live Blog

2.35pm – ATHENRY/ORANMORE COUNT NINE RESULT

Quota – 1,718

FG Feeney, Peter + 409 – 1,910

SF O’Hara, Louis + 170 – 1,512

FF Keane, Cillian + 263 – 1,431

FG Gallagher, Eoghan + 85 – 1,402

PETER FEENEY HAS BEEN ELECTED – HIS SURPLUS WILL NOW BE DISTRIBUTED

2.26pm – RECOUNT CALLED!

A FULL recount has been called in Galway City East by an agent for Councillor Mike Crowe.

The City West Local Electoral Area election will now not begin until after 5pm this evening.

2.20pm – TUAM COUNT TEN RESULT

Quota – 1,920

FF Hoade, Mary + 33 – 1,933

II Cunniffe, Shaun + 21 – 1,701

FF Killilea, Donagh Mark + 96 – 1,660

FG Turner, Ollie +75 – 1,656

IND McHugh Farag, Karey + 87 – 1,456

FF Sheridan, Joe + 46 – 1,292

AON Silke, Luke + 109 – 831

SF De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán + 13 – 714

MARY HOADE IS ELECTED

2.05pm – Possible Recount for Galway City East…Not Confirmed but very likely.

2.00pm – GALWAY CITY CENTRAL WEST COUNT THREE RESULT

NO CANDIDATE ELECTED – DARA O’FLAHERTY AND PATRICK FEENEY ELIMINATED

1.50pm – ATHENRY/ORANMORE COUNT EIGHT RESULT

Valid Poll – 13,742

Quota – 1,718

FG Feeney, Peter + 8 – 1,501

SF O’Hara, Louis + 15 – 1,342

FG Gallagher, Eoghan + 4 – 1,317

FF Keane, Cillian + 5 – 1,168

FF Herterich-Quinn, Shelly + 4 – 1,118

NO CANDIDATE ELECTED – SHELLY HETERICH QUINN HAS BEEN ELIMINATED

1.43pm – LOUGHREA COUNT THREE RESULT

FF Canning, Ivan + 32 – 1,424

SF O’Reilly, Ailish + 5 – 829

FF Larkin, Mark + 17 – 701

GP Tooher Madden, Michelle + 4 – 242

IP McGettigan, John Anthony + 3 – 202

NO CANDIDATE ELECTED – JIMMY MCLEARN’S SURPLUS BEING DISTRIBUTED

1.35pm – DRAMA!

Returning officer Gary McMahon has suspended the City East count until 2pm to see how he will proceed with the count. It is VERY tight. Helen Ogbu is just 39 votes short of winning a seat and there are just 16 votes between Shane Forde and Mike Crowe, 1.24pm – ELECTION UPDATE

Following the election of Mogie Maher, there are now NINE seats have been filled in the Galway City and County Local Elections so far today.

They are…

Shane Curley, Jimmy McClearn, Michael (MOGIE) Maher and Declan Kelly in Loughrea, David Collins and James Charity in Athenry/Oranmore and Terry O’Flaherty and Alan Cheevers and Declan McDonnell in Galway City East.

There have been two counts in the last Half An Hour…Athenry/Oranmore and Tuam.

IN ATHENRY/ORANMORE – COUNT SEVEN

Quota – 1,718

FG Feeney, Peter + 90 – 1,493

SF O’Hara, Louis + 139 – 1,327

FG Gallagher, Eoghan + 126 – 1,313

FF Keane, Cillian + 47 – 1,163

FF Herterich-Quinn, Shelly + 85 – 1,114

NO CANDIDATE ELECTED – SURPLUS OF JAMES CHARITY BEING DISTRIBUTED

IN TUAM – COUNT NINE

Quota – 1,920

FF Hoade, Mary + 41 – 1,900

II Cunniffe, Shaun + 24 – 1,680

FG Turner, Ollie +40 – 1,581

FF Killilea, Donagh Mark + 14 – 1,564

IND McHugh Farag, Karey + 93 – 1,369

FF Sheridan, Joe + 18 – 1,246

AON Silke, Luke + 10 – 722

SF De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán + 57 – 701

FF Quirke, Tom + 9 – 549

NO CANDIDATE ELECTED – TOM QUIRKE ELIMINATED

12.54 – LOUGHREA COUNT TWO RESULT

Valid Poll – 10,366

Quota – 1,728

FG Maher, Michael (Moegie) + 100 – 1,801

FF Canning, Ivan + 46 – 1,392

FF Larkin, Mark + 33 – 684

SF O’Reilly, Ailish + 17 – 824

GP Tooher Madden, Michelle + 7 – 238

IP McGettigan, John Anthony + 2 – 199

MICHAEL (MOGIE) MAHER ELECTED

12.48pm – GALWAY CITY EAST COUNT THIRTEEN RESULT

NO ONE HAS REACHED THE QUOTA – ALAN CHEEVERS SURPLUS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED

12.39pm – ATHENRY/ORANMORE COUNT SIX RESULT

Valid Poll – 13,742

Quota – 1,718

IND Charity, James + 140 – 1,837

FG Feeney, Peter + 41 – 1,403

SF O’Hara, Louis + 38 – 1,188

FG Gallagher, Eoghan + 9 – 1,187

FF Keane, Cillian + 15 – 1,116

FF Herterich-Quinn, Shelly + 29 – 1,029

GP Madden, Eoin + 11 – 608

JAMES CHARITY IS ELECTED

12.30pm – TUAM COUNT EIGHT RESULT

Valid Poll – 15,356

Quota – 1,920

FF Hoade, Mary + 7 – 1,859

II Cunniffe, Shaun + 8 – 1,656

FF Killilea, Donagh Mark + 8 – 1,550

FG Turner, Ollie +14 – 1,541

IND McHugh Farag, Karey + 35 – 1,276

FF Sheridan, Joe + 8 – 1,228

AON Silke, Luke + 8 – 712

SF De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán + 132 – 644

FF Quirke, Tom + 2 – 540

GP Kadejo, Islammiyah + 19 – 402

NO CANDIDATE HAS BEEN ELECTED – ISLAMMIYAH KADEJOHAS BEEN ELIMINATED

12.22pm – Counts are coming thick and fast now. Possible history in Galway City East to come with Helen Ogbo on the verge of winning a seat.

David Collins – Elected in Athenry/Oranmore

Declan Kelly – Elected in Loughrea

Shane Curley – Elected this morning

Terry O’Flaherty speaking to Bernadette

12.08pm – What a morning! Shane Curley, Jimmy McClearn and Declan Kelly elected in Loughrea, David Collins in Athenry/Oranmore, Terry O’Flaherty, Alan Cheevers and Declan McDonnell in Galway City East and it’s getting VERY Interesting in Tuam! Pics to follow in the next couple of minutes.

11.57am – LOUGHREA COUNT ONE RESULT

Valid Poll – 10,366

Quota – 1,728

FF Canning, Ivan – 1,346

FF Curley, Shane – 1,933

II Kelly, Declan – 1,746

FF Larkin, Mark – 651

FG Maher, Michael (Moegie) – 1,701

FG McClearn, Jimmy – 1,754

IP McGettigan, John Anthony – 197

SF O’Reilly, Ailish – 807

GP Tooher Madden, Michelle – 231

THREE ELECTED – SHANE CURLEY, JIMMY MCCLEARN AND DECLAN KELLY

11.54am – GALWAY CITY EAST COUNT TWELVE RESULT

TERRY O’FLAHERTY ELECTED – NOEL LARKIN ELIMINATED

11.50am – TUAM COUNT SEVEN RESULT

Valid Poll – 15,356

Quota – 1,920

FF Hoade, Mary + 9 – 1,852

II Cunniffe, Shaun + 16 – 1,648

FF Killilea, Donagh Mark + 9 – 1,542

FG Turner, Ollie +9 – 1,527

FF Sheridan, Joe + 10 – 1,220

IND McHugh Farag, Karey + 22 – 1,221

AON Silke, Luke + 5 – 704

FF Quirke, Tom + 2 – 538

SF De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán + 15 – 512

GP Kadejo, Islammiyah + 89 – 383

SF Reynolds, Deborah + 10 – 256

NO ONE ELECTED – DEBORAH REYNOLDS ELIMINATED

11.36am – ATHENRY/ORANMORE COUNT FIVE RESULT

Valid Poll – 13,742

Quota – 1,718

FG Collins, David +18 – 1,732

IND Charity, James + 31 – 1,697

FG Feeney, Peter + 12 – 1,362

FG Gallagher, Eoghan + 66 – 1,178

SF O’Hara, Louis + 48 – 1,150

FF Keane, Cillian + 75 – 1,101

FF Herterich-Quinn, Shelly + 28 – 1,000

GP Madden, Eoin + 119 – 597

II Hehir, Sean + 3 –437

DAVID COLLINS IS ELECTED – SEAN HEHIR ELIMINATED

11,34am – TUAM COUNT SIX RESULT

Valid Poll – 15,356

Quota – 1,920

FF Hoade, Mary + 4 – 1,843

II Cunniffe, Shaun + 88 – 1,632

FF Killilea, Donagh Mark + 2 – 1,533

FG Turner, Ollie +3 – 1,518

FF Sheridan, Joe + 1 – 1,210

IND McHugh Farag, Karey + 22 – 1,221

AON Silke, Luke + 32 – 699

FF Quirke, Tom + 0 – 536

SF De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán + 4 – 497

GP Kadejo, Islammiyah + 1 – 294

SF Reynolds, Deborah + 0 – 246

LAB Oguekwe, Blessing + 0 – 230

NO ONE ELECTED – BLESSING OGUEKWE ELIMINATED

11.33am – GALWAY CITY CENTRAL COUNT TWO RESULT – DISTRIBUTION OF MIKE CUBBARD’S SURPLUS

NO ONE ELECTED – EDDIE HOARE’S SURPLUS NOW BEING DISTRIBUTED

11.22am – COUNT ALERT – ATHENRY/ORANMORE COUNT FIVE DUE SHORTLY

10.43am – GALWAY CITY EAST COUNT ELEVEN RESULT

ALAN CHEEVERS AND DECLAN MCDONNELL HAVE BEEN ELECTED – JUSTINE DELANEY HEASLIP HAS BEEN ELIMINATED

Things are moving along nicely…Hope that’s not famous last words!

10.23am – GALWAY CITY EAST COUNT TEN RESULT

NO ONE ELECTED – MICHAEL TULLY ELIMINATED

10.18am – TUAM COUNT FIVE RESULT

Valid Poll – 15,356

Quota – 1,920

FF Hoade, Mary + 2 – 1,839

II Cunniffe, Shaun + 32 – 1,544

FF Killilea, Donagh Mark +1 – 1,531

FG Turner, Ollie +2 – 1,515

FF Sheridan, Joe + 0 – 1,209

IND McHugh Farag, Karey + 10 – 1,199

AON Silke, Luke + 18 – 667

FF Quirke, Tom + 3 – 536

SF De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán + 4 – 493

GP Kadejo, Islammiyah + 2 – 293

SF Reynolds, Deborah + 0 – 246

LAB Oguekwe, Blessing + 6 – 230

NP Culligan, Ross + 40 – 197

NO ONE ELECTED – ROSS CULLIGAN ELIMINATED

10.13am – ATHENRY/ORANMORE COUNT THREE RESULT – DISTRUBTION ON THOMAS GREALISH SURPLUS

Valid Poll – 13,742

Quota – 1,718

FG Collins, David +22 – 1,705

IND Charity, James + 26 – 1,614

FG Feeney, Peter + 4 – 1,342

FG Gallagher, Eoghan + 27 – 1,105

SF O’Hara, Louis + 7 – 1,080

FF Keane, Cillian + 20 – 1,025

FF Herterich-Quinn, Shelly + 6 – 962

GP Madden, Eoin + 2 – 477

LAB Landy, Fergal + 3 – 418

II Hehir, Sean + 5 – 342

IP Carr, Maria + 3 – 236

NO ONE ELECTED – MARIA CARR ELIMINATED

9.40am – TUAM FOURTH COUNT RESULT

Valid Poll – 15,356

Quota – 1,920

FF Hoade, Mary + 3 – 1,837

FF Killilea, Donagh Mark + 8 – 1,530

FG Turner, Ollie + 5 – 1,513

II Cunniffe, Shaun + 16 – 1,512

FF Sheridan, Joe + 3 – 1,209

IND McHugh Farag, Karey + 26 – 1,189

AON Silke, Luke + 10 – 649

FF Quirke, Tom + 2 – 533

SF De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Stiofán + 6 – 489

GP Kadejo, Islammiyah + 1 – 291

SF Reynolds, Deborah + 2 – 246

LAB Oguekwe, Blessing + 6 – 230

NP Culligan, Ross + 4 – 157

IP Gaughan, Dannan Liam + 0 – 124

No One elected – Liam Dannan Gaughan eliminated.

9.28am – The story at the moment regarding the different Local Electoral Areas and how many seats have to be filled…

Connemara North – All 4 Seats Filled

Gort/Kinvara – All 5 Seats Filled

Tuam – 5 Seats

Loughrea – 5 Seats

Athenry/Oranmore – 5 Seats

Connemara South – 5 Seats

Ballinasloe – 6 Seats

Galway City East – 6 Seats

Galway City Central – 4 Seats

Galway City West – 6 Seats

Already Filled are Gort/Kinvara and Connemara North.

So, it could be another long but dramatic day in Galway.

9.25am – This morning, they are concentrating on the Loughrea LEA that has 5 seats and the following candidates…

FF Canning, Ivan

FF Curley, Shane

II Kelly, Declan

FF Larkin, Mark

FG Maher, Michael (Moegie)

FG McClearn, Jimmy

IP McGettigan, John Anthony

SF O’Reilly, Ailish

GP Tooher Madden, Michelle

Counting has resumed in the Tennis Club for the County and will get back up and running for the City at 10am in Westside.

#ICYMI – So far, 13 seats have been filled with 11 seats filled in the County Council and 2 in the City Council.

They are, in the City Council Mike Cubbard and Eddie Hoare and in the County Council, Andrew Reddington, Pete Roche, Albert Dolan, Thomas Grealish, Gerry Finnerty, PJ Murphy, Martina Kinane, Geraldine Donohue, Paul Killilea, Thomas Welby, Seamus Walsh, Eileen Mannion and Gerry King.

9.17am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and County Local Elections for 2024.