2023 Dunmore Annual Festival expected to be one of the biggest and most inclusive yet

The 49th Dunmore Annual Festival is expected to be one of the biggest in the history of the event and will begin on Friday the 4th of August.

The programme launch took place on Friday evening last by Mayor of Galway County Council, Councillor Liam Carroll and the 2023 edition will run until the 13th of August with events planned throughout the ten days.

One of the aims of this year’s festival is to be fully inclusive with one of the highlights a Sensory Express Bus among other special treats for young and old.

Chairperson Roslyn Martyn spoke to John Mulligan.