2023 Dunmore Annual Festival expected to be one of the biggest and most inclusive yet

L to R Dunmore Festival Committee members Lisa Mullarkey, Mary Mullin, Deputy Seán Canney TD, Mayor of County Galway Liam Carroll, Dunmore Festival Committee members Matthew Walsh, Roslyn Martyn at the Programme Launch of Dunmore Annual Festival.

The 49th Dunmore Annual Festival is expected to be one of the biggest in the history of the event and will begin on Friday the 4th of August.

The programme launch took place on Friday evening last by Mayor of Galway County Council, Councillor Liam Carroll and the 2023 edition will run until the 13th of August with events planned throughout the ten days.

One of the aims of this year’s festival is to be fully inclusive with one of the highlights a Sensory Express Bus among other special treats for young and old.

Chairperson Roslyn Martyn spoke to John Mulligan.

Dunmore Festival Committee members Robbie Byrne, Jade Daly, Deputy Seán Canney, Mayor of County Galway Liam Carroll, Dunmore Festival Committee members Siobhan Mullin, Matthew Walsh, Caoimhe Herviaux.
