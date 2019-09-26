2022 flagged as potential opening date for Portiuncula Hospital 50 Bed Unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited 50 bed unit for Portiuncula Hospital could be open for use in 2022 with the announcement that the go ahead has been given to begin the process for tenders for the project.

A delegation including the hospital’s senior clinical team and local representatives met with Health Minister Simon Harris, officials from the Department of Health and Saolta Executive at Leinster House.

Following the meeting, it’s hoped that tenders for the first phase of works for the 50 bed ward will be sought in the coming weeks with work expected to commence on the site early next year.

Minister Harris has also committed to visiting Ballinasloe next month to meet the teams in Portiuncula Hospital in relation to this project.