201 children in Galway waiting 12 months for physiotherapy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 201 children in Galway are waiting 12 months for a physiotherapy assessment.

According to the HSE’s latest figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, more than 7,200 children are waiting for an assessment for physiotherapy in the community.

Over 2,600 have been waiting at least six months and 1,168 for more than a year.

Of those waiting 12 months, 316 are in Cavan and Monaghan and 201 are in Galway.

Mayo, Kerry, Dublin west and Laois-Offaly also have long waiting lists.

The HSE says it’s committed to delivering high-quality physiotherapy to all service-users, and last year there were over half a million attendances at clinics.

