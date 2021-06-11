200,000 litres of water saved every day following water main replacement at Old Dublin Road

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 200,000 litres of water are being saved every day following a significant water main replacement project on the east side of the city.

Recently, Irish Water and Galway City Council carried out repairs to a section of water main which was prone to frequent bursts at Moneenageisha Junction on the Old Dublin Road.

According to Irish Water approximately 120 metres of problematic, old water mains prone to bursts and leakage were replaced by Farran’s Construction Ltd over the course of March and April.

The organisation says the project was delayed due to unfavourable ground conditions and the complexity of the pipe work at the junction but it has been successfully completed.

As a result, over 200,000 litres of water are being saved each day, which in turn will strengthen the water network and minimise disruptions to the water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages.

Irish Water says the project is part of a significant investment to the water network across Galway.