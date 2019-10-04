2,000 objections against proposed Ballinasloe waste transfer facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in the Ballinasloe area have submitted over 2,000 objections over a licence application for a proposed waste transfer facility in the town.

Last year, the High Court overturned a decision by the county council granting the waste permit, however a new application for a licence was submitted earlier this year.

Members of Local campaign group Ballinasloe Says No hand delivered 2,000 objections to the Environment Department of Galway County Council following the submission deadline this month.

Ballinasloe area councillor Aisling Dolan says the new decision will hopefully be announced in November