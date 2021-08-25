200 thousand vaccinations administered at Ballybrit since February

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 200 thousand vaccinations have been administered at the vaccination centre at Ballybrit since February.

The vaccination base began operation at the racecourse in early March where the rollout initially focused on healthcare workers before moving to the wider public.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is visiting the centre this afternoon, as part of a tour of vaccination centres across the west in recent days.

He’s been touring the facilities and meeting with healthcare workers to thank them in-person for their continued vital work on the front lines.

It comes as Minister Donnelly says the Government’s roadmap being published next week will set out a clear timeline and anticipates all restrictions will be lifted by Christmas.