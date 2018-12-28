200 thousand euro for next phase of Galway-Athlone greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 200 thousand euro has been allocated for the design of greenway route between Galway and Athlone.

Galway-Roscommon T.D Denis Naughten says the funds are being provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The Independent T.D says the cycle route would support local job creation through tourism.

Deputy Naughten says State-owned lands need to be looked at as the first option.

For more on this story tune in to the news at 12…