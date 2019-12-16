200 thousand euro for Ballinderreen area flood scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

€200 thousand has been allocated to the Ballinderreen and Kiltiernan Flood Relief Scheme by the Office of Public Works.

The funding has been confirmed by Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon following a discussion with head of the OPW, Minister Kevin Boxer Moran.

The news comes after 75 thousand euro was recently allocated to provide a new emergency access road for Rinerush in Gort.

The latest allocation brings the total investment in the flood relief scheme close to 450 thousand euro.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…