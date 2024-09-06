6 September 2024
200 supercars to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run
It’s the largest organised roadtrip in Europe featuring Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin and Maserati
It’s taking in Meath, Kilkenny, wexford, Wicklow and Leitrim as well as Galway over three days
The spectacle will arrive in Salthill at 6 tomorrow evening for an overnight pitstop, leaving at 11 on Sunday morning
This year the official charity is the Jack and Jill Foundation
Event founder Alan Bannon says it will be a great family occasion