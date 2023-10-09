200 submissions to Galway city’s first draft climate action plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 200 submissions have been received by Galway City Council for the development of its first Climate Action Plan.

Actions were submitted across themes such as Environment & Biodiversity, Governance & Leadership, and Transport & Mobility

The City Council will now create a list of actions to be included in the draft Local Authority Climate Action Plan.

That draft will then be presented to the Strategic Policy Committee in November.