200 submissions received on proposal for expansion of Galway Harbour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 200 submissions have been received from the public on plans for a major redevelopment of Galway Harbour.

The vision for the harbour would involve the transformation of 17 acres of land surrounding the inner dock area.

The plan sets out to deliver a sustainable urban living quarter with a key focus on public realm space.

Proposed public amenities include cross-city walking and cycling routes, cultural and event spaces, recreational water sport facilities and a re-imagined street network.

The project, in conjunction with the proposed port extension, aims to expand the city to the water’s edge while future proofing the port as a transport and renewable energy hub.

A six week public consultation process opened in May with 198 submissions received by the closing date.

Presentations were also made to 20 separate stakeholders groups.

Conor O’Dowd, CEO, Galway Harbour Company has welcomed the high level of engagement and submissions made by the people of Galway which he says will inform plans for the development of the inner dock lands.