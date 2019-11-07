200 submissions lodged over potential sludge hub for Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A potential sludge hub in Tuam has received close to 200 public submissions opposing its creation.

Irish Water published a site selection methodology that included the use of Tuam wastewater treatment plant as a potential sludge hub centre for the wider Northwest region.

The plan has garnered strong local opposition, with local representatives claiming the hub would be damaging to the towns reputation in a time when Tuam is rebuilding it’s image.

The National Wastewater Sludge Management Plan estimates that by 2040 around 50,000 truck-loads of sludge will be generated each year.

Local councillor Donagh Killilea says that residents and businesses in Tuam will fight any planning application for this hub