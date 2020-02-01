200 campaigners gather in Eyre Square to save artists from deportation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 200 campaigners gathered in Eyre Square this Saturday afternoon in a bid to save two local artists from deportation.

Theo Ndovlu and Mdu Creative have been living in Galway direct provision centres for the last three years and are now facing deportation.

Theo is a founding member of Atmos Collective – a group which promotes positive mental health and personal development through music and poetry workshops.

Meanhwile, Mdu is the Chairperson of the Melting Pot Luck – a voluntary organisation that brings the people of Galway and people living in direct provision together through food and music.

A special demonstration began at 1 o’clock this afternoon where campaigners marched from Spanish Arch to Eyre Square where they’ve been celebrating Theo and Mdu with music, poetry and dance.