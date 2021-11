Galway Bay fm newsroom – 20 new jobs are to be created in the city as the iconic Golden Discs returns after a 12 year absence

The old store was on Eglinton Street but the new shop, which opens on Monday, will be in Eyre Square

This 3,000 square foot space will be the company’s third largest, behind their Dundrum store in Dublin and Patrick Street in Cork.

CEO Stephen Fitzgerald says the company is recruiting around 15 to 20 full and part-time positions for the Galway city store