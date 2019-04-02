20 new homes in city for people on social housing waiting list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The country’s largest housing body, Clúid Housing, has completed a development of 20 homes in the city.

The social housing scheme at An Móinéar, Murrough in Renmore comprises 8 four-bed, 10 three-bed and 2 two-bedroom homes with a construction value of 6.4 million euro.

The rent on the properties will be based on the city council’s rent policy and the council will retain full nomination rights.

At 11, hear Acting Director of Services with the City Council, Dermot Mahon who says 20 families have already been nominated to occupy the homes…