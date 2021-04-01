20 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 761 nationwide with 18 additional deaths

print

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and 7 occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 59 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 31st March, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 236,600* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

383 are men / 373 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 29th 2021, 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

590,688 people have received their first dose

228,988 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed case. The figure of 236,000 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 31Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 31Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (18Mar2021 to 31Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (18Mar2021 to 31Mar2021) Ireland 761 536 164.9 7,851 Offaly 38 24 509.2 397 Donegal 14 24 281.4 448 Dublin 372 223 247.6 3,336 Westmeath 21 19 236.6 210 Meath 55 30 222 433 Kildare 40 34 220.2 490 Laois 16 15 210.2 178 Longford 5 4 203.1 83 Tipperary 16 16 163.6 261 Louth 27 16 162.2 209 Cavan 11 12 160.2 122 Wexford 11 14 149.6 224 Roscommon <5 3 113.1 73 Limerick 28 18 105.7 206 Galway 20 16 104.6 270 Waterford 7 4 103.3 120 Wicklow 0 9 101.8 145 Mayo 15 10 85.8 112 Carlow <5 3 77.3 44 Leitrim <5 2 68.7 22 Monaghan 6 5 60.3 37 Clare <5 6 55.5 66 Cork 43 22 48.4 263 Sligo <5 0 42.7 28 Kilkenny 0 1 38.3 38 Kerry <5 3 24.4 36

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.