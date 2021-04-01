20 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 761 nationwide with 18 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and 7 occurred in February.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 59 – 95 years.
There has been a total of 4,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Wednesday 31st March, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 236,600* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 383 are men / 373 are women
- 72% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 29th 2021, 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 590,688 people have received their first dose
- 228,988 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed case. The figure of 236,000 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 31Mar2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 31Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (18Mar2021 to 31Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (18Mar2021 to 31Mar2021)
|Ireland
|761
|536
|164.9
|7,851
|Offaly
|38
|24
|509.2
|397
|Donegal
|14
|24
|281.4
|448
|Dublin
|372
|223
|247.6
|3,336
|Westmeath
|21
|19
|236.6
|210
|Meath
|55
|30
|222
|433
|Kildare
|40
|34
|220.2
|490
|Laois
|16
|15
|210.2
|178
|Longford
|5
|4
|203.1
|83
|Tipperary
|16
|16
|163.6
|261
|Louth
|27
|16
|162.2
|209
|Cavan
|11
|12
|160.2
|122
|Wexford
|11
|14
|149.6
|224
|Roscommon
|<5
|3
|113.1
|73
|Limerick
|28
|18
|105.7
|206
|Galway
|20
|16
|104.6
|270
|Waterford
|7
|4
|103.3
|120
|Wicklow
|0
|9
|101.8
|145
|Mayo
|15
|10
|85.8
|112
|Carlow
|<5
|3
|77.3
|44
|Leitrim
|<5
|2
|68.7
|22
|Monaghan
|6
|5
|60.3
|37
|Clare
|<5
|6
|55.5
|66
|Cork
|43
|22
|48.4
|263
|Sligo
|<5
|0
|42.7
|28
|Kilkenny
|0
|1
|38.3
|38
|Kerry
|<5
|3
|24.4
|36
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- the 7-day incidence rate is 81.6
- the 5-day moving average is 536