20 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 557 nationwide with 17 additional deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February, and 4 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,566* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 16th March, the HPSC has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,215** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 262 are men / 291 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 29 years old
  • 229 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties. ***

As of 8am today, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 452,554 people have received their first dose
  • 164,496 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification 3 deaths. The figure of 4,566 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 228,215 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases**(to midnight 16Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 16Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days(to 16Mar2021)
Ireland5574811487,048
Offaly1518339.9265
Longford53318.1130
Kildare5840236.4526
Dublin229199222.93,003
Meath3128215.8421
Donegal3424160.8256
Louth1011145.1187
Carlow108142.381
Westmeath1411141.9126
Limerick129128.3250
Tipperary2419124.7199
Galway2024115.1297
Roscommon86114.774
Waterford68103.3120
Mayo<5598.1128
Wicklow<5895.5136
Wexford111389.5134
Sligo9488.558
Monaghan<5281.550
Cavan13578.860
Laois6477.966
Clare<5457.268
Kerry10654.881
Cork101750.3273
Kilkenny6347.447
Leitrim<5137.412

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence is 76.5
  • 5-day moving average is 481

