20 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 557 nationwide with 17 additional deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
9 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February, and 4 occurred in January or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.
There has been a total of 4,566* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 16th March, the HPSC has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,215** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 262 are men / 291 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 229 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties. ***
As of 8am today, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 452,554 people have received their first dose
- 164,496 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification 3 deaths. The figure of 4,566 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 228,215 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases**(to midnight 16Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 16Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days(to 16Mar2021)
|Ireland
|557
|481
|148
|7,048
|Offaly
|15
|18
|339.9
|265
|Longford
|5
|3
|318.1
|130
|Kildare
|58
|40
|236.4
|526
|Dublin
|229
|199
|222.9
|3,003
|Meath
|31
|28
|215.8
|421
|Donegal
|34
|24
|160.8
|256
|Louth
|10
|11
|145.1
|187
|Carlow
|10
|8
|142.3
|81
|Westmeath
|14
|11
|141.9
|126
|Limerick
|12
|9
|128.3
|250
|Tipperary
|24
|19
|124.7
|199
|Galway
|20
|24
|115.1
|297
|Roscommon
|8
|6
|114.7
|74
|Waterford
|6
|8
|103.3
|120
|Mayo
|<5
|5
|98.1
|128
|Wicklow
|<5
|8
|95.5
|136
|Wexford
|11
|13
|89.5
|134
|Sligo
|9
|4
|88.5
|58
|Monaghan
|<5
|2
|81.5
|50
|Cavan
|13
|5
|78.8
|60
|Laois
|6
|4
|77.9
|66
|Clare
|<5
|4
|57.2
|68
|Kerry
|10
|6
|54.8
|81
|Cork
|10
|17
|50.3
|273
|Kilkenny
|6
|3
|47.4
|47
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|37.4
|12
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence is 76.5
- 5-day moving average is 481