20 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 423 nationwide with 5 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 of these deaths occurred in April, and 1 in February.

There has been a total of 4,732 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 6th April, the HPSC has been notified of 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 239,325* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 219 are men / 201 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.  

As of 8am today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 663,411 people have received their first dose
  • 272,676 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,325 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 6th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 6Apr2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 6Apr 2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 6Apr 2021)
Ireland423430151.67220
Offaly<511366.9286
Westmeath1811268.1238
Laois612232.6197
Dublin199196232.23,128
Kildare4127214.8478
Donegal1516213339
Cavan59195.6149
Meath2318188.2367
Louth813162.2209
Longford<54154.163
Wexford1611124.9187
Tipperary810119.1190
Wicklow<510117.3167
Roscommon<5594.561
Monaghan5494.558
Mayo<5791.9120
Limerick18991.8179
Galway201485.6221
Waterford9672.384
Leitrim0159.319
Cork112657.3311
Clare<5246.355
Carlow<5142.224
Kilkenny<5234.334
Kerry<5327.841
Sligo0122.915

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 day incidence rate is 73.3
  • 5 day moving average is 430

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR