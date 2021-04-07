20 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 423 nationwide with 5 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 of these deaths occurred in April, and 1 in February.

There has been a total of 4,732 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 6th April, the HPSC has been notified of 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 239,325* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men / 201 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

663,411 people have received their first dose

272,676 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,325 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 6th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases** (to midnight 6Apr2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 6Apr 2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 6Apr 2021) Ireland 423 430 151.6 7220 Offaly <5 11 366.9 286 Westmeath 18 11 268.1 238 Laois 6 12 232.6 197 Dublin 199 196 232.2 3,128 Kildare 41 27 214.8 478 Donegal 15 16 213 339 Cavan 5 9 195.6 149 Meath 23 18 188.2 367 Louth 8 13 162.2 209 Longford <5 4 154.1 63 Wexford 16 11 124.9 187 Tipperary 8 10 119.1 190 Wicklow <5 10 117.3 167 Roscommon <5 5 94.5 61 Monaghan 5 4 94.5 58 Mayo <5 7 91.9 120 Limerick 18 9 91.8 179 Galway 20 14 85.6 221 Waterford 9 6 72.3 84 Leitrim 0 1 59.3 19 Cork 11 26 57.3 311 Clare <5 2 46.3 55 Carlow <5 1 42.2 24 Kilkenny <5 2 34.3 34 Kerry <5 3 27.8 41 Sligo 0 1 22.9 15

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.