20 jobs forecast following merger at city firm Intuity Technologies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 20 new jobs are forecast to be created at Ballybrit firm Intuity Technologies over the coming year.

It follows a merger between Intuity Technologies and Roscommon firm myITdepartment.

The merger brings the Intuity Technologies team to 85 and is the next step in a strategic growth plan for the business which is expected to see up to 20 new positions rolled out as the team expands and the customer base diversifies.

Intuity Technologies is a Cloud First Managed IT Provider and says the merger will enable the company to broaden its scope and approach to specialisation.

Together, the businesses will deliver Managed IT, Managed Print, Business Solutions and Cyber Security solutions for SMEs throughout Ireland within multiple sectors.

CEO of Intuity Technologies, Gerard Cox says myITdepartment shared values along with a shared ambition and desire for innovation and growth.