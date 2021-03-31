20% increase in people accessing emergency accommodation across the West

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community has raised concerns after figures released by the Department of Housing reveal almost a 20% increase in the number of people living in emergency accommodation in the West.

The report shows 399 people, including 52 families and 120 children, were recorded as living in emergency accommodation in the region last month – an increase of 61 people since December 2020.

The number of families increased by 24% during this period – with the number of children also increasing by 33%.

It’s the second month in a row that the number of people accessing homeless services increased in the region.

It comes as a recent study by the Society of St Vincent de Paul shows 43% of the population reported experiencing at least one form of financial strain due to Covid-19 .

The research found that 24% of people reported cutting back on food, heating or electricity due to cost, and 14% reported falling behind on household bills.

CEO of Galway Simon Karen Golden says an emphasis should be placed on preventing people from becoming homeless, rather than short term solutions such as emergency accommodation…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…