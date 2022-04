Galway Bay fm newsroom – Swimming pools across the cty and county have secured over 70 thousand euro in funding.

The government investment is part of a COVID support scheme, which aims to acknowledge the positive impact swimming has on general health and wellbeing.

20 pool operators in Galway will receive allocations of between 20 thousand down to 4 thousand euro.

Galway East TD, Sean Canney, says such facilities have been playing a vital role, as society moves to emerge from the pandemic.