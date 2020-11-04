Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today.

13 COVID-19 patients are attending UHG, while seven are being treated at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

A further nine patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus in the city and county, with seven at UHG and two at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide, 313 people with Coronavirus are being treated in acute hospitals, while a further 126 hospital patients are awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

43 patients are in intensive care, including three in Galway’s ICUs.

Just five new cases of the virus were notified for Galway last evening while Galway’s 14 day incidence rate has fallen significantly to 256.9 down from 382.5 last week

Nationally, the reproductive rate has dropped to between 0.7 and 0.9.

The Health Minister has told an Oireachtas committee that level 5 restrictions have helped the 14-day incidence rate of the virus fall to an average of 228 cases per 100,000 population.

However, he says he’s seriously concerned about the recent number of positive tests, with almost 11,000 reported over the past two weeks.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says the health service has also just significantly expanded its testing capacity