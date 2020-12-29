20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today as hospitalisations spike nationally

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today as Coronavirus hospitalisations spike nationally.

19 patients are being treated for the virus at UHG, while one Coronavirus patient is attending Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

A further six hospital patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus in the city and county – with four at UHG and two at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationially, 409 people are in hospital with Covid-19 this lunchtime – the highest figure in over seven months.

It’s 49 more than yesterday, after 36 patients were admitted in the space of 24 hours.

The peak during the second wave, in October, was 354, and NPHET says hospitalisations are increasing ‘earlier and faster’ in the third wave.

Infectious Disease Specialist at the RCSI Professor Sam McConkey says the over 400 people in hospital will be quite unwell – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…