2 year suspension of bone density scans at Portiuncula Hospital described as “crazy situation”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Denis Naughten says it’s “crazy” that bone density scans have been suspended at Portiuncula Hospital for over two years.

Deputy Naughten expects the service to return next month, when the broken scanner is due to be replaced.

Almost 1,000 people are on the waiting list for a bone density scan at the hospital, with just 90 referred to other hospitals.

Of those awaiting a scan, 658 people have been waiting more than 18 months – and Deputy Naughten describes the implications this is having: