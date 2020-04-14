2 patients without beds at Portiuncla Hospital, 0 at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two patients are waiting in the Emergency Depatment at Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

It’s the second highest number of patients without a bed across the country, following Naas General Hospital where three people are waiting.

The total number of patients waiting in Emergency Departments across Ireland today amounts to 8.

There are no patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway.

