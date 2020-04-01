2 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway, bringing total to 88

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Wednesday 1st April.

There are now 3,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 20th March (2,990 cases), reveals:

· 48% are male and 50% are female, with 134 clusters involving 563 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 834 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 126 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 752 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,645 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 255 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 18%

Just 2 new cases have been confirmed in Galway, bringing the total to 88.