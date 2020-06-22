2 more deaths from Covid-19, 4 new cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,717 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 21st June the HPSC has been notified of 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Yesterday, more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, the most in a single day according to the WHO.

“In Ireland, in the last 14 days over a third of new confirmed cases are in young people under the age of 35. This is not a disease that solely affects older people. No one is immune, everyone is responsible for limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “While it is encouraging to see an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings in public places, 41% is a significantly lower uptake when compared to our other recommended behaviours such as hand washing (92%) and physical distancing (91%). Face coverings should be worn when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, for instance in shops and on public transport.”