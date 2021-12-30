2 million euro state of the art MRI scanner installed at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new 2 million euro MRI scanner has been installed at University Hospital Galway

The new equipment delivers better quality images, a wider range of images and the scan times will be quicker.

Susan Coyle, Radiographer Services Manager, says the old MRI scanner at UHG was 18 years old, so the hospital has gone from having one of the oldest MRI scanners in the country, to having the newest.

She said the new scanner will greatly enhance the quality of service we provide to patients in Galway and throughout the West and North West.

The new machine will carry out cardiac MRI scans to see the movement of the heart and diagnose conditions such as valve disease.

It will also allow full body diffusion scans to detect multiple myeloma, a type of cancer.

The new MRI scanner also has the capacity to do dedicated high resolution musculoskeletal scans and contrast angiography of renal and lower limbs.

Funding for the new equipment came through the national Equipment Replacement Programme and included the necessary building works to remove the old MRI scanner and install the new one.

The project took 3 months to complete and was finished on schedule.