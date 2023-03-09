2 Galway TDs have listed rental properties as part of their income

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Two Galway TDs have listed rental properties as part of their income.

The Dáil Register of Interests shows 27 of the country’s TDs have rental properties, including Galway’s Sean Canney and Noel Grealish.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has listed four rental properties across Tuam and Galway city.

While Galway West Noel Grealish describes himself as a lessor for a property in Claregalway.

27 of the country’s 160 TDs have listed rental properties as part of their income.

The latest Register of Interests shows the current number is a drop from the 35 listed as a landlord in the previous Dáil.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has the most rental properties at 16, and states he provides accommodation for Ukrainians.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meanwhile, describes himself as a lessor for an apartment in Castleknock, Dublin 15.