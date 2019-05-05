2 Galway candidates to make multiple bids to win a local authority seat

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway candidates, Patrick Feeney and Criostóír Breathnach, are to make multiple bids to win a local authority seat

124 candidates are targetting the 57 seats on Galway’s two local authorities when voters go to the polls on Friday fortnight

78 candidates will battle it out for the 39 seats on the county council while 46 will contest the 18 seats on the city council

Patrick Feeney from Riverside in the city is contesting both the councils, and furthermore is contesting two wards in the city council – city west and city central

Mr Feeney, who describes himself on his registration papers as former Aer Lingus staff and non-party has contested several elections unsuccessfully in the past

In the county Mr Feeney is contesting Connemara South, with Connemara split into two electoral areas this time round

One of his fellow candidates in Connemara South Criostóir Breathnach is contesting both so his name is also on the Connemara North ballot paper

Mr Breathnach from Turloughbeg, Rosmuc describes himself on his nomination papers as a farmer and non-party

The 12 candidates contesting the five seater Connemara South area are: Padraig Mac An Iomaire, Ann Flaherty, MacDara Hosty, Dáithí Ó Cualáin, Máirtín Lee, Noel Thomas, Criostóir Breathnach, Patrick Feeney, Kevin O’Hara, Alastair McKinstry, Tomás Ó Curraoín and Séan F. Ó Drisceoil

The 7 candidates contesting the four seater Connemara Nouth area are: Eileen Mannion, Gerry King, Seamus Walsh, Josie Conneely, Thomas Welby, Criostóir Breathnach and Tom Healy

The 12 candidates for the 6 seater Ballinasloe area are Aidan Donohue, Peter Keaveney, Michael Finnerty, Harriett Bruce, Aisling Dolan, Ken Campbell, Declan Geraghty, Michael Connolly, Mike Kelly, Kenneth O’Brien, Dermot Connolly and Tim Broderick

The 9 candidates for the 5 seater Loughrea area are Jimmy McClearn, Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher, Eoin Madden, Ivan Canning, Shane Curley, Pat Flanagan, Joe Campbell, Anne Marie Roche and Pat Hynes

The 14 candidates contesting the 7 seater Athenry-Oranmore area are Helen Jennings, Liam Carroll, David Collins, Josette Farrell, Kenneth Keavy, James Charity, Amanda McManus, Albert Dolan, Michael Hannon, Shelly Herterich Quinn, Gabe Cronnelly, Jim Cuddy, Marian Spelman and Louis O’Hara

The 14 candidates contesting the 7 seater Tuam electral area are Andrew Reddington, Tom McHugh, Pete Roche, Billy Connelly, Karey McHugh, Mary Hoade, Colm Keaveney, Donagh Killilea, Joe Sheridan, Martin Ward, Shaun Cunniffe, Stiofán De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Thomas Niland and Dermot Ryan

The 11 candidates contesting the 5 seater Gort-Kinvara area are Fionn Kiely, Joe Byrne, P.J. Murphy, Declan Diviney, Emma O’Connell, Gerry Finnerty, Kevin Fahey, Martina Kinane, Geraldine Donohue, Cormac Mac Gowan and Hubert Geoghegan

Also, a reminder that the Galway Talks special election debates, chaired by Keith Finnegan kick off this coming week

They will all be broadcast from 6pm to 8pm and the first one is this Tuesday evening featuring the candidates from the Ballinasloe electoral area

Also, Galway Bay fm news will bring you live coverage of the local and European election counts from 10am on Saturday May 25, and we will continue our live coverage until the very last seat is filled