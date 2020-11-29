2 further deaths from COVID-19, 299 new cases nationally, 11 of them in Galway

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,052 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 28th November, the HPSC has been notified of 299 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 158 are men / 141 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 94 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 257 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, , 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 28NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days(15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020)
Ireland29992.34,393
Donegal41219.9350
Louth14184.7238
Limerick13166.8325
Kilkenny11132.0131
Roscommon<5105.468
Dublin94104.31,405
Waterford5103.3120
Meath1199.0193
Tipperary1387.7140
Longford<585.635
Wicklow2784.3120
Monaghan<583.151
Mayo580.5105
Carlow775.543
Cork773.9401
Clare<568.281
Kildare1363.4141
Cavan<561.747
Sligo<561.040
Offaly559.046
Laois<550.843
Kerry<546.769
Westmeath<545.140
Galway1144.6115
Wexford<526.039
Leitrim021.87

