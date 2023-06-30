2.8 million Germans to read and hear about Connemara

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A group of German travel journalists has been exploring Galway city and Connemara, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The eight journalists have a combined audience of more than 2.8 million with their print and online publications and radio stations

They enjoyed a walking tour of Galway city and a cycle along the Sky Road near Clifden.

They travelled from Cleggan to Inishbofin by ferry, where they did a guided walk of the island and kayaked from the pier.

The group also visited Kylemore Abbey & Gardens and enjoyed a hike in the Connemara National Park with guide John O Halloran.