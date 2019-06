Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 2 and a half million euro has been approved for the Connemara Greenway.

2.6 million euro has been allocated from the National Greenway Fund administered by Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross.

Minister for the Gaeltacht, Seán Kyne says the funding will see the construction of a third section of the Clifden to Oughterard part of the greenway