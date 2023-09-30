Galway Bay FM

30 September 2023

2.4 tonnes of litter removed from Galway beaches this Summer

An estimated 2.4 tonnes of litter were removed in County Galway for the Big Beach Clean held throughout the summer

28 groups and almost 400 volunteers removed the marine litter from various locations such as Salthill, Kinvara and Connemara

Nationally, over 46 tonnes of litter was removed, which is the equivalent of 12 hippos

In Galway items removed included sunglasses, a toy soldier, razors, golf balls, a plastic Christmas tree, fisheries debris and men’s underwear

Clean Coasts is a charity programme, run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce,

