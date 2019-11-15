2.3 million euro in funding for Galway sporting and community organisations

Galway Bay fm newsroom:
Funding of 2.3 million euro has been announced for community organisations and sports clubs around Galway city and county.
The multi million euro grant is part of the Sports Capital Programme, a national project of investment from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.
Over 60 clubs and organisations in Galway are set to recive funding of between 2 and 80 thousand euro.
The largest allocation of Galway funding, 82 thousand euro, will go towards the development of a multi purpose indoor sports complex for Corofin GAA Club.
Some of the biggest grants in the city and county are 70 thousand euro for New Inn Community Council, 73 thousand euro for Turloughmore Hurling Club and almost 70 thousand euro for Padraig Pearse’s GAA club.
66 thousand euro each will go to Maree Oranmore GAA and FC clubs, 66 thousand euro is going towards new dressing rooms at Kilnadeema Leitrim GAA Club and 55 thousand euro for CFCD ltd.
Other projects include 67 thousand euro for Oughterard Rugby Club, 65 thousand euro for a pitch and training area in Cappaghtaggle and 63 thousand euro for the extension of the sports Hall at Beagh Hurling Club.
Also featured in today’s announcement is 72 thousand for Ballinderreen GAA, 68 thousand euro for Kiltullagh Community Development Group, 58 thousand euro for Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club and 62 grand for Mercy Secondary School in Tuam.
Significant funding has also been secured for Gort GAA club to the tune of 64 thousand euro, 58 Thousand euro is going to Claregalway GAA, while just over 50 thousand each has been awarded to Gort Community Council, Fr. Sammon Community Centre, Corrib Celtic FC and Clifden Community School.
The funding will support over 60 Galway clubs and organisations, with over 67 thousand euro allocated towards Galway City Council to improve community facilities used by both the public and community organisations.
Minister of State and Galway West TD Seán Kyne says Galway’s clubs will make great use of these grants.
|13th Galway Scouts
|€1,814
|Sports Hall accessible bathroom and access upgrade
|Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club
|€58,350
|Hurling Club pitch development
|Ballinasloe & District Tennis Club
|€27,959
|Two tennis courts with lights
|Ballinasloe Town AFC
|€27,694
|Upgrading of pitch floodlights and Astro fencing
|Ballinderreen GAA Club
|€72,206
|Gymnasium and changing room building
|Ballymoe FC
|€17,357
|Floodlighting soccer pitch
|Beagh Hurling and GAA Club
|€62,726
|Extension to Beagh GAA Sports Hall
|Ballaun Sportsfield Co-Operative Society Ltd
|€25,033
|Multi-use community sport facility phase 2
|Cappaghtaggle Community Association for Recreation and Sport
|€65,570
|Pitch and training area at Cappaghtaggle
|Castleview Sports
|€49,341
|Castleview Sports Astro Pitch and Fencing Project
|CFCD LTD (Colga)
|€54,935
|Phase two of Artificial Surface playing pitch
|Claregalway GAA Club
|€58,350
|Improvements to training grounds at Knockdoemore
|Clifden Community School
|€50,383
|Clifden Artificial Sports Pitch
|Coiste Pairc na Forbacha
|€10,377
|Coiste Pairc na Forbacha Ball-stop Netting
|Colemanstown UTD FC
|€40,060
|All-weather synthetic grass pitch and fixtures
|Connemara Rugby Club Company
|€30,517
|Development of a second pitch
|Corofin GAA Club
|€81,690
|Multi-purpose indoor sports complex phase 1
|Corrib Celtic FC
|€52,806
|New dressing rooms and running track
|Cartoon Shamrocks GAA CLub
|€19,465
|Training standard floodlighting
|Cregmore Claregalway Football Club
|€10,938
|Pitch development and equipment
|Cumann Liathroid Laimhe Inis Oirr
|€8,947
|Handball and basketball court upgrades
|Cumann Liathroid Laimhe Mhaigh Cuilinn
|€11,655
|Sports capital grant programme
|Dunmore Community Sports Group
|€7,753
|PV Solar panels for clubhouse and ball stop netting
|Fr Sammon Community Centre CLG
|€50,416
|Redevelop Fr Sammon Community Centre
|Galway Atlantic athletic club
|€5,303
|Equipment and storage for new athletic club
|Galway City Council
|€9,275
|Doughiska Hurling and handball wall
|Galway City Council
|€13,953
|Glen Oaks MUGA refurbishment
|Galway City Council
|€19,978
|Bohermore All Weather Refurbishment
|Galway City Council
|€24,390
|Murvue Public Park All Weather Pitch
|Glen Celtic AFC
|€19,531
|Facility enhancement and community engagement
|Glenamaddy Community School
|€48,025
|Glenamaddy Community school Astroturf pitch
|Gort Community Council Ltd
|€52,515
|Extension to community centre
|Gort GAA Club
|€64,185
|Flood lighting and associated pitch improvement works
|Gort Golf Club
|€24,507
|Refurbishment and resurfacing of tee boxes
|Kilbeacanty GAA
|€40,359
|Development of artificial playing surface
|Kilkerrin Community Development Centre
|€8,486
|Erection of fencing and removable ball stop nets
|Kilkerrin Development Co Ltd
|€18,439
|All weather pitch from multiple use
|Killimor GAA Club
|€40,490
|Pitch drainage and enhancement
|Kilnadeema Leitrim GAA Club
|€65,973
|To develop new dressing rooms, showers and toilets
|Kiltullagh Community Development Group
|€68,561
|Floodlit Astro playing surface and walkway and fencing
|Kinvara GAA
|€2,757
|Security fencing
|Kinvara Hockey Club
|€3,662
|Expansion
|Kinvara United FC
|€5,398
|Girls dressing room and toilet facilities
|Leitrim Community Field
|€15,792
|Upgrade facilities
|Liam Mellows GAA Club
|€27,570
|Flood lighting
|Loughrea Athletic Club
|€23,626
|Security fencing, ball stop, mover and defibrillator
|Maree Oranmore FC CLG
|€66,342
|Full size Astroturf pitch
|Merlin Woods
|€27,873
|Floodlights and multi sports equipment
|Moyne Villa FC
|€36,955
|Phase 2 clubhouse extension
|Mullagh GAA Club
|€38,939
|Club development
|Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden
|€35,328
|Artificial pitch
|New Inn Community Council
|€70,750
|Multipurpose playing surface
|Oranmore Maree GAA Club
|€66,373
|Sportsground phase 1 development
|Oughterard Leisure Centre Ltd
|€17,087
|Uprade of sports hall and fitness centre
|Oughterard Rugby Football Club
|€66,890
|Pitch development
|Padraig Pearse’s GAA Club
|€69,759
|Pitch development
|Portumna Lawn Tennis Club
|€6109
|Refurbishment and insulation of clubhouse
|Portumna Town FC
|€7290
|Portable accessories to pitch drainage
|Scoil Bride Mercy Secondary School, Tuam
|€61,710
|To convert tarmac sports area to all weather
|Scoil na bhForbacha
|€15,949
|Upgrade sports park
|Sean MacDiarmada GAA Club Craughwell
|€36,753
|Artificial sport playing pitch at training grounds
|St. Brendan’s GAA Football Club
|€36,826
|St Brendan’s GAA Football Club
|Tearmann Eanna Teo
|€20,868
|Aiseanna Aclaiocht taobh amuigh
|Tuam Celtic FC
|€8325
|Multi use games arena equipment
|Tuam Stars GAA Club
|€25,780
|Main football pitch upgrade works
|Turloughmore Hurling Club
|€72,966
|Astro turf pitch and ball wall with floodlights