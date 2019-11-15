2.3 million euro in funding for Galway sporting and community organisations

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Funding of 2.3 million euro has been announced for community organisations and sports clubs around Galway city and county.

The multi million euro grant is part of the Sports Capital Programme, a national project of investment from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Over 60 clubs and organisations in Galway are set to recive funding of between 2 and 80 thousand euro.

The largest allocation of Galway funding, 82 thousand euro, will go towards the development of a multi purpose indoor sports complex for Corofin GAA Club.

Some of the biggest grants in the city and county are 70 thousand euro for New Inn Community Council, 73 thousand euro for Turloughmore Hurling Club and almost 70 thousand euro for Padraig Pearse’s GAA club.

66 thousand euro each will go to Maree Oranmore GAA and FC clubs, 66 thousand euro is going towards new dressing rooms at Kilnadeema Leitrim GAA Club and 55 thousand euro for CFCD ltd.

Other projects include 67 thousand euro for Oughterard Rugby Club, 65 thousand euro for a pitch and training area in Cappaghtaggle and 63 thousand euro for the extension of the sports Hall at Beagh Hurling Club.

Also featured in today’s announcement is 72 thousand for Ballinderreen GAA, 68 thousand euro for Kiltullagh Community Development Group, 58 thousand euro for Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club and 62 grand for Mercy Secondary School in Tuam.

Significant funding has also been secured for Gort GAA club to the tune of 64 thousand euro, 58 Thousand euro is going to Claregalway GAA, while just over 50 thousand each has been awarded to Gort Community Council, Fr. Sammon Community Centre, Corrib Celtic FC and Clifden Community School.

The funding will support over 60 Galway clubs and organisations, with over 67 thousand euro allocated towards Galway City Council to improve community facilities used by both the public and community organisations.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Seán Kyne says Galway’s clubs will make great use of these grants.

13th Galway Scouts €1,814 Sports Hall accessible bathroom and access upgrade Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club €58,350 Hurling Club pitch development Ballinasloe & District Tennis Club €27,959 Two tennis courts with lights Ballinasloe Town AFC €27,694 Upgrading of pitch floodlights and Astro fencing Ballinderreen GAA Club €72,206 Gymnasium and changing room building Ballymoe FC €17,357 Floodlighting soccer pitch Beagh Hurling and GAA Club €62,726 Extension to Beagh GAA Sports Hall Ballaun Sportsfield Co-Operative Society Ltd €25,033 Multi-use community sport facility phase 2 Cappaghtaggle Community Association for Recreation and Sport €65,570 Pitch and training area at Cappaghtaggle Castleview Sports €49,341 Castleview Sports Astro Pitch and Fencing Project CFCD LTD (Colga) €54,935 Phase two of Artificial Surface playing pitch Claregalway GAA Club €58,350 Improvements to training grounds at Knockdoemore Clifden Community School €50,383 Clifden Artificial Sports Pitch Coiste Pairc na Forbacha €10,377 Coiste Pairc na Forbacha Ball-stop Netting Colemanstown UTD FC €40,060 All-weather synthetic grass pitch and fixtures Connemara Rugby Club Company €30,517 Development of a second pitch Corofin GAA Club €81,690 Multi-purpose indoor sports complex phase 1 Corrib Celtic FC €52,806 New dressing rooms and running track Cartoon Shamrocks GAA CLub €19,465 Training standard floodlighting Cregmore Claregalway Football Club €10,938 Pitch development and equipment Cumann Liathroid Laimhe Inis Oirr €8,947 Handball and basketball court upgrades Cumann Liathroid Laimhe Mhaigh Cuilinn €11,655 Sports capital grant programme Dunmore Community Sports Group €7,753 PV Solar panels for clubhouse and ball stop netting Fr Sammon Community Centre CLG €50,416 Redevelop Fr Sammon Community Centre Galway Atlantic athletic club €5,303 Equipment and storage for new athletic club Galway City Council €9,275 Doughiska Hurling and handball wall Galway City Council €13,953 Glen Oaks MUGA refurbishment Galway City Council €19,978 Bohermore All Weather Refurbishment Galway City Council €24,390 Murvue Public Park All Weather Pitch Glen Celtic AFC €19,531 Facility enhancement and community engagement Glenamaddy Community School €48,025 Glenamaddy Community school Astroturf pitch Gort Community Council Ltd €52,515 Extension to community centre Gort GAA Club €64,185 Flood lighting and associated pitch improvement works Gort Golf Club €24,507 Refurbishment and resurfacing of tee boxes Kilbeacanty GAA €40,359 Development of artificial playing surface Kilkerrin Community Development Centre €8,486 Erection of fencing and removable ball stop nets Kilkerrin Development Co Ltd €18,439 All weather pitch from multiple use Killimor GAA Club €40,490 Pitch drainage and enhancement Kilnadeema Leitrim GAA Club €65,973 To develop new dressing rooms, showers and toilets Kiltullagh Community Development Group €68,561 Floodlit Astro playing surface and walkway and fencing Kinvara GAA €2,757 Security fencing Kinvara Hockey Club €3,662 Expansion Kinvara United FC €5,398 Girls dressing room and toilet facilities Leitrim Community Field €15,792 Upgrade facilities Liam Mellows GAA Club €27,570 Flood lighting Loughrea Athletic Club €23,626 Security fencing, ball stop, mover and defibrillator Maree Oranmore FC CLG €66,342 Full size Astroturf pitch Merlin Woods €27,873 Floodlights and multi sports equipment





Moyne Villa FC €36,955 Phase 2 clubhouse extension Mullagh GAA Club €38,939 Club development Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden €35,328 Artificial pitch New Inn Community Council €70,750 Multipurpose playing surface Oranmore Maree GAA Club €66,373 Sportsground phase 1 development Oughterard Leisure Centre Ltd €17,087 Uprade of sports hall and fitness centre Oughterard Rugby Football Club €66,890 Pitch development Padraig Pearse’s GAA Club €69,759 Pitch development Portumna Lawn Tennis Club €6109 Refurbishment and insulation of clubhouse Portumna Town FC €7290 Portable accessories to pitch drainage Scoil Bride Mercy Secondary School, Tuam €61,710 To convert tarmac sports area to all weather Scoil na bhForbacha €15,949 Upgrade sports park Sean MacDiarmada GAA Club Craughwell €36,753 Artificial sport playing pitch at training grounds St. Brendan’s GAA Football Club €36,826 St Brendan’s GAA Football Club Tearmann Eanna Teo €20,868 Aiseanna Aclaiocht taobh amuigh Tuam Celtic FC €8325 Multi use games arena equipment Tuam Stars GAA Club €25,780 Main football pitch upgrade works Turloughmore Hurling Club €72,966 Astro turf pitch and ball wall with floodlights