2.3 million euro in funding for Galway sporting and community organisations

Funding of 2.3 million euro has been announced for community organisations and sports clubs around Galway city and county.

The multi million euro grant is part of the Sports Capital Programme, a national project of investment from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Over 60 clubs and organisations in Galway are set to recive funding of between 2 and 80 thousand euro.

The largest allocation of Galway funding, 82 thousand euro, will go towards the development of a multi purpose indoor sports complex for Corofin GAA Club.

Some of the biggest grants in the city and county are 70 thousand euro for New Inn Community Council, 73 thousand euro for Turloughmore Hurling Club and almost 70 thousand euro for Padraig Pearse’s GAA club.

66 thousand euro each will go to Maree Oranmore GAA and FC clubs, 66 thousand euro is going towards new dressing rooms at Kilnadeema Leitrim GAA Club and 55 thousand euro for CFCD ltd.

Other projects include 67 thousand euro for Oughterard Rugby Club, 65 thousand euro for a pitch and training area in Cappaghtaggle and 63 thousand euro for the extension of the sports Hall at Beagh Hurling Club.

Also featured in today’s announcement is 72 thousand for Ballinderreen GAA, 68 thousand euro for Kiltullagh Community Development Group, 58 thousand euro for Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club and 62 grand for Mercy Secondary School in Tuam.

Significant funding has also been secured for Gort GAA club to the tune of 64 thousand euro, 58 Thousand euro is going to Claregalway GAA, while just over 50 thousand each has been awarded to Gort Community Council, Fr. Sammon Community Centre, Corrib Celtic FC and Clifden Community School.

The funding will support over 60 Galway clubs and organisations, with over 67 thousand euro allocated towards Galway City Council to improve community facilities used by both the public and community organisations.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Seán Kyne says Galway’s clubs will make great use of these grants.

13th Galway Scouts €1,814 Sports Hall accessible bathroom and access upgrade 
Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club €58,350 Hurling Club pitch development
Ballinasloe & District Tennis Club €27,959 Two tennis courts with lights 
Ballinasloe Town AFC  €27,694 Upgrading of pitch floodlights and Astro fencing 
Ballinderreen GAA Club €72,206 Gymnasium and changing room building
Ballymoe FC €17,357 Floodlighting soccer pitch 
Beagh Hurling and GAA Club  €62,726 Extension to Beagh GAA Sports Hall
Ballaun Sportsfield Co-Operative Society Ltd €25,033 Multi-use community sport facility phase 2 
Cappaghtaggle Community Association for Recreation and Sport €65,570 Pitch and training area at Cappaghtaggle
Castleview Sports  €49,341 Castleview Sports Astro Pitch and Fencing Project 
CFCD LTD (Colga) €54,935 Phase two of Artificial Surface playing pitch 
Claregalway GAA Club €58,350 Improvements to training grounds at Knockdoemore
Clifden Community School €50,383 Clifden Artificial Sports Pitch 
Coiste Pairc na Forbacha €10,377 Coiste Pairc na Forbacha Ball-stop Netting 
Colemanstown UTD FC €40,060 All-weather synthetic grass pitch and fixtures 
Connemara Rugby Club Company €30,517 Development of a second pitch 
Corofin GAA Club €81,690 Multi-purpose indoor sports complex phase 1 
Corrib Celtic FC  €52,806 New dressing rooms and running track
Cartoon Shamrocks GAA CLub  €19,465 Training standard floodlighting
Cregmore Claregalway Football Club €10,938 Pitch development and equipment 
Cumann Liathroid Laimhe Inis Oirr €8,947 Handball and basketball court upgrades
Cumann Liathroid Laimhe Mhaigh Cuilinn  €11,655 Sports capital grant programme
Dunmore Community Sports Group €7,753 PV Solar panels for clubhouse and ball stop netting
Fr Sammon Community Centre CLG €50,416 Redevelop Fr Sammon Community Centre 
Galway Atlantic athletic club €5,303 Equipment and storage for new athletic club
Galway City Council  €9,275 Doughiska Hurling and handball wall
Galway City Council  €13,953 Glen Oaks MUGA refurbishment 
Galway City Council  €19,978 Bohermore All Weather Refurbishment 
Galway City Council  €24,390 Murvue Public Park All Weather Pitch 
Glen Celtic AFC €19,531 Facility enhancement and community engagement
Glenamaddy Community School  €48,025 Glenamaddy Community school Astroturf pitch
Gort Community Council Ltd €52,515 Extension to community centre
Gort GAA Club €64,185 Flood lighting and associated pitch improvement works
Gort Golf Club €24,507 Refurbishment and resurfacing of tee boxes
Kilbeacanty GAA €40,359 Development of artificial playing surface
Kilkerrin Community Development Centre  €8,486 Erection of fencing and removable ball stop nets
Kilkerrin Development Co Ltd €18,439 All weather pitch from multiple use
Killimor GAA Club €40,490  Pitch drainage and enhancement
Kilnadeema Leitrim GAA Club €65,973  To develop new dressing rooms, showers and toilets
Kiltullagh Community Development Group  €68,561  Floodlit Astro playing surface and walkway and fencing
Kinvara GAA €2,757  Security fencing
Kinvara Hockey Club €3,662  Expansion
Kinvara United FC €5,398 Girls dressing room and toilet facilities
Leitrim Community Field  €15,792 Upgrade facilities
Liam Mellows GAA Club €27,570  Flood lighting
Loughrea Athletic Club €23,626  Security fencing, ball stop, mover and defibrillator 
Maree Oranmore FC CLG €66,342 Full size Astroturf pitch
Merlin Woods  €27,873 Floodlights and multi sports equipment



Moyne Villa FC €36,955 Phase 2 clubhouse extension
Mullagh GAA Club €38,939 Club development
Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden €35,328  Artificial pitch
New Inn Community Council  €70,750 Multipurpose playing surface
Oranmore Maree GAA Club  €66,373 Sportsground phase 1 development
Oughterard Leisure Centre Ltd €17,087  Uprade of sports hall and fitness centre
Oughterard Rugby Football Club €66,890  Pitch development
Padraig Pearse’s GAA Club  €69,759 Pitch development
Portumna Lawn Tennis Club €6109  Refurbishment and insulation of clubhouse
Portumna Town FC €7290  Portable accessories to pitch drainage
Scoil Bride Mercy Secondary School, Tuam €61,710  To convert tarmac sports area to all weather
Scoil na bhForbacha  €15,949 Upgrade sports park
Sean MacDiarmada GAA Club Craughwell €36,753  Artificial sport playing pitch at training grounds
St. Brendan’s GAA Football Club  €36,826 St Brendan’s GAA Football Club
Tearmann Eanna Teo  €20,868 Aiseanna Aclaiocht taobh amuigh
Tuam Celtic FC €8325 Multi use games arena equipment
Tuam Stars GAA Club  €25,780 Main football pitch upgrade works
Turloughmore Hurling Club  €72,966  Astro turf pitch and ball wall with floodlights
