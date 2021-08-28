1,997 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally today

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported 1,997 cases of Covid 19 today.

The five-day moving average of new coronavirus cases has now risen to 1,872

There are 324 people in hospital – down two on yesterday – while 61 people are being treated in ICU.

In a statement earlier Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said our levels of transmission are too high – and we would be categorised as a dark red country according to European Centre for Disease Control due to our high 14-day incidence rate per hundred thousand.