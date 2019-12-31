1989 Government memo claims Gardai stood by over rod licence boycott protests

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed a government memo issued in 1989 stated local Gardaí were refusing to intervene when anglers were allegedly confronted with groups protesting against the introduction of the rod licence in areas including Galway and Westmeath.

The rod licence for trout and coarse fishing was introduced in the Fisheries (Amendment) Act 1987 and led to a bitter split among anglers throughout the country.

According to the Irish Times, a memo to government at the time listed incidents of intimidation allegedly carried out around Lough Corrib in Galway by groups of fishermen and others who were boycotting the lake because of the licence.

The paper reports the memo complained that Gardaí had stood back during these incidents.

The memo continued that active Garda assistance was required generally around the Corrib lakes to back up people going fishing to protect their property and to apprehend anyone involved in intimidation.

The memo also argued that all bodies in the State should show solidarity with the licence.

It stated that Bord Fáilte should reverse its policy of not stocking and supplying rod licences.

Faced with continued negative publicity, then minister for the marine Brendan Daly finally backed down and withdrew the licence.

It was replaced with a non-compulsory certificate system that was never implemented.