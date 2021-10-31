1,963 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 1,963* new cases of COVID-19 have been reported nationally.

The five-day moving average of cases has fallen slightly to 2,343 – down from 2,389 yesterday.

500 people are being treated in hospital with the virus, up 30 on yesterday, with 93 receiving intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer says he’s “conscious” parents will be worried about high rates of Covid-19 among children aged 5-12.

But Dr Tony Holohan says the evidence is “child-to-child transmission is uncommon in schools” — and the illness usually mild.