193 Galway complaints to financial services and pensions ombudsman last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman received almost 200 complaints from consumers in Galway last year.

A newly published report outlines the number and nature of complaints across the country throughout 2021.

Overall, the office received 4,658 complaints nationwide – of which 193 came from Galway.

The report reveals some key statistics in terms of what people complained about and why.

Banking complaints represented 57 percent of all complaints received across the country – with customer service being the most complained about conduct.

Complaints concerning mortgages accounted for 23 percent of complaints, including 250 new tracker mortgage complaints.

A further 27 percent related to insurance products – with complaints most commonly made about claim handling or rejection of a claim.

8 percent of complaints concerned investment products, and 4 percent related to pension schemes.

In addition to 600 COVID-19 related complaints made to the office in 2020, the virus was introduced as an element in a further 275 new complaints last year.