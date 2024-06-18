19 new special classes announced across Galway city and county

Share story:

Nineteen new special classes have been announced for Galway for the upcoming school year.

It brings the total number of special classes in Galway city and county to 168 – 102 at primary, and 66 at post-primary.

The additional classes will be spread out across a number of schools in the city, along with in Ballinasloe, Tuam, Headford, Renvyle and Kinvara.

Sharing the news, Minister Hildegarde Naughton says she hopes this will provide some relief to families: