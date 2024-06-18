Galway Bay FM

18 June 2024

~1 minutes read

19 new special classes announced across Galway city and county

Share story:
19 new special classes announced across Galway city and county

Nineteen new special classes have been announced for Galway for the upcoming school year.

It brings the total number of special classes in Galway city and county to 168 – 102 at primary, and 66 at post-primary.

The additional classes will be spread out across a number of schools in the city, along with in Ballinasloe, Tuam, Headford, Renvyle and Kinvara.

Sharing the news, Minister Hildegarde Naughton says she hopes this will provide some relief to families:

Share story:

Pieta vows to find new location following news of proposed Tuam closure

Pieta House has released a statement following news it intends to close the existing therapy centre in Bishop Street in Tuam. The centre has been deliveri...

Galway recycles almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2023

People in Galway recycled almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste – or nearly 10kg per person – in 2023 Ireland had a record-breaking recycling year &#...

Railing off of middle platform at Blackrock diving tower in Salthill was "mistake" that is now corrected

The closure of the middle platform at Blackrock diving tower in Salthill was a “mistake” that has now been corrected. That’s according t...

Number of Galway dentists working in medical card scheme halved in past year

The number of Galway dentists contracted under the medical card scheme has halved over the past year – dropping from 111 to 56. The Irish Independen...