19 new housing posts for Galway’s local authorities

Galway Bay FM newsroom- 19 new housing posts have been approved for Galway’s local authorities – 13 for Galway County Council and 6 for Galway City Council.

Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has approved the additional council staff for Galway as part of 200 new posts for local authority housing delivery teams across the country.

Minister O’Brien says the allocations have been made to assist Councils in delivering their social housing targets under the Housing for All Plan.

It commits to strengthening the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects.

The Minister adds that the Plan acknowledges that this requires the resourcing of housing delivery teams and the posts being announced today include a wide range of positions from engineers to quantity surveyors and architects with provision also made for the necessary administrative resources.

Housing for All’ has promised to deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes by 2030 with a focus on the delivery of new build projects.