19 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, nationally 426 cases and 4 further deaths in April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today 4 occurred in April, 5 occurred March and 1 in February.
The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 – 97 years.
There has been a total of 4,884 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 26th April, the HPSC has been notified of 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 247,489* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 203 are men / 221 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 156 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath, 25 in Limerick and the remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 25 2021, 1,398,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 998,134 people have received their first dose
- 399,927 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 247,489 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 26Apr2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 26Apr2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (13Apr2021 to 26Apr2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (13Apr2021 to 26Apr2021)
|Ireland
|426
|437
|122.5
|5831
|Donegal
|39
|33
|288.3
|459
|Kildare
|28
|36
|218
|485
|Offaly
|6
|9
|180.9
|141
|Dublin
|156
|181
|173.7
|2341
|Longford
|0
|3
|171.3
|70
|Westmeath
|20
|14
|163.3
|145
|Meath
|28
|19
|153.3
|299
|Leitrim
|<5
|3
|143.6
|46
|Tipperary
|22
|18
|132.9
|212
|Limerick
|25
|22
|122.1
|238
|Louth
|5
|9
|113.3
|146
|Cavan
|<5
|6
|103.7
|79
|Carlow
|8
|3
|96.6
|55
|Laois
|<5
|4
|93.3
|79
|Galway
|19
|16
|82.9
|214
|Monaghan
|13
|5
|81.5
|50
|Wicklow
|12
|12
|80
|114
|Mayo
|6
|5
|75.9
|99
|Waterford
|7
|6
|68
|79
|Roscommon
|<5
|2
|66.6
|43
|Sligo
|<5
|2
|53.4
|35
|Cork
|16
|22
|42.9
|233
|Clare
|<5
|4
|41.2
|49
|Wexford
|<5
|2
|35.4
|53
|Kerry
|0
|1
|28.4
|42
|Kilkenny
|0
|2
|25.2
|25
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- the 7-day incidence rate is 67.2