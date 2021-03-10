19 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 631 nationwide with 47 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

14 of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 60 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,499 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 9th March, the HPSC has been notified of 631 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 224,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

317 are men / 308 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

247 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties. *

As of 8am today, 370 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 07, 525,768 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

375,521 people have received their first dose

150,247 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 09Mar2021)* 5 day moving average (to midnight 09Mar2021)* 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24Feb2021 to 09Mar2021)* New Cases during last 14 days (24Feb2021 to 09Mar2021)* Ireland 631 488 162.5 7,739 Longford 14 8 396.3 162 Offaly 31 19 363.0 283 Dublin 247 205 240.6 3,242 Westmeath 6 8 234.3 208 Meath 44 30 217.4 424 Louth 19 15 215.7 278 Limerick 32 26 196.0 382 Kildare 50 29 174.4 388 Donegal 23 12 149.5 238 Carlow 8 6 149.3 85 Mayo 9 13 142.5 186 Laois <5 4 135.8 115 Galway 19 17 134.9 348 Tipperary 12 14 129.1 206 Monaghan 9 4 120.5 74 Clare 5 4 97.6 116 Waterford 19 10 96.4 112 Roscommon <5 2 94.5 61 Wicklow 7 11 88.5 126 Cavan 5 3 84.0 64 Sligo <5 4 77.8 51 Wexford 8 10 73.5 110 Kerry 8 7 65.0 96 Leitrim 0 0 59.3 19 Cork 41 21 57.3 311

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

g average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.