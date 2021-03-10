19 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 631 nationwide with 47 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
14 of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January.
The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 60 – 95 years.
There has been a total of 4,499 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 9th March, the HPSC has been notified of 631 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 224,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 317 are men / 308 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 247 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties. *
As of 8am today, 370 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 07, 525,768 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 375,521 people have received their first dose
- 150,247 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 09Mar2021)*
|5 day moving average (to midnight 09Mar2021)*
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24Feb2021 to 09Mar2021)*
|New Cases during last 14 days (24Feb2021 to 09Mar2021)*
|Ireland
|631
|488
|162.5
|7,739
|Longford
|14
|8
|396.3
|162
|Offaly
|31
|19
|363.0
|283
|Dublin
|247
|205
|240.6
|3,242
|Westmeath
|6
|8
|234.3
|208
|Meath
|44
|30
|217.4
|424
|Louth
|19
|15
|215.7
|278
|Limerick
|32
|26
|196.0
|382
|Kildare
|50
|29
|174.4
|388
|Donegal
|23
|12
|149.5
|238
|Carlow
|8
|6
|149.3
|85
|Mayo
|9
|13
|142.5
|186
|Laois
|<5
|4
|135.8
|115
|Galway
|19
|17
|134.9
|348
|Tipperary
|12
|14
|129.1
|206
|Monaghan
|9
|4
|120.5
|74
|Clare
|5
|4
|97.6
|116
|Waterford
|19
|10
|96.4
|112
|Roscommon
|<5
|2
|94.5
|61
|Wicklow
|7
|11
|88.5
|126
|Cavan
|5
|3
|84.0
|64
|Sligo
|<5
|4
|77.8
|51
|Wexford
|8
|10
|73.5
|110
|Kerry
|8
|7
|65.0
|96
|Leitrim
|0
|0
|59.3
|19
|Cork
|41
|21
|57.3
|311
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 71.7
- 5-day moving average 488