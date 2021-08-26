1,866 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide

print

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1866* confirmed cases of COVID-19.



As of 8 am today, 331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 61 are in ICU.



Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This evening, 61 people with COVID-19 are receiving critical care in hospital. That is the highest number since April 3 this year.



“Critical care is our last line of defence against COVID-19 and I know this figure will concern many of us. There are however many other ways we can protect ourselves and our loves ones from severe outcomes from COVID-19.



“Vaccination remains our best means of protection against COVID-19. The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against COVID-19. There are still some people who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity of vaccination or, who have delayed receiving a second dose for various reasons. I strongly encourage anyone who is in this position to ensure they get fully vaccinated as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them.



“When incidence of disease is high, as it is in Ireland at the moment, it greatly increases the risk to you of contracting COVID-19. If you complete your vaccine schedule you will be fully protected 7 – 14 days after your second dose.



“Vaccination, along with continuing adherence to the public health advice, will break the chains of transmission and drive down incidence of COVID-19 in our communities.



“If you display symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose – isolate and get a test immediately. Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate, keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces and avoid crowds. Manage your social contacts and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”