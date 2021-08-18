1,861 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide

print

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1861* confirmed cases of COVID-19.



As of 8am today, 249 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.



There has been a total of 5,074 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland.



Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital and ICU has continued to increase in recent weeks. At the moment, 43% of patients with COVID-19 in ICU are aged less than 50 years of age. This is a stark reminder to all of us to continue to adhere to the public health guidance and to ensure to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it offered.



“In the main, we have seen very high vaccination figures in our population, particularly in the over 60s cohort who were offered their vaccines first. Unfortunately, incidence of disease is increasing across all age groups. COVID-19 vaccines are ensuring that those who are fully vaccinated are protected from the severe illness and poor outcomes related to this disease. For every fully vaccinated confirmed case of COVID-19, we know that vaccines are preventing about 4 other cases.



“We have shown time and time again in this country that we can break the chains of transmission of COVID-19 and continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones by supporting one another to adhere to the public health advice. If you display symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose – isolate and get a test immediately. Continue to socialise safely by risk assessing, meeting outdoors where possible. Only meet up with small numbers of people and avoid crowds. Remember, it is OK to leave if you do not feel safe.”