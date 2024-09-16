Galway Bay FM

185 driving test no-shows in Galway in 2024

There have been 185 no-shows to driving tests in Galway so far this year – the fifth highest in the country.

The fees collected in Galway for non-attendances between January and July 2024 amounts to €15,725.

The highest number of no-shows were in Dublin at 1,874, followed by Cork on 463, Limerick with 220, Kildare on 202, and Galway rounding out the top five.

By the end of July this year, just shy of 5,000 motorists failed to show up to their driving test, despite having paid the non-refundable €85 fee.

The RSA, says the level of no-shows is a major safety concern and is adding to the already long waiting lists:

